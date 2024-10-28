HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
Fevy's
Featured Items
Tenders
Our crispy chicken tenders expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice. Everything is Halal.$13.99
Boneless
Our crispy boneless chicken expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice. Everything is Halal.$12.99
Family Special
Small Family Meal
1 Large order of Fevy's Fried Chicken with 4 sauce options, 2 order of Mac & Cheese, 1 order or Coleslaw, 1 order of Kimchi or Chicken Fried Rice, 1 order of Classic or Sweet Potato Fries and a 2-Liter Soda.$75.00
Large Family Meal
2 Large order of Fevy's Fried Chicken with 8 sauce options, 4 order of Mac & Cheese, 2 order or Coleslaw , 2 order of Kimchi or Chicken Fried Rice, 2 order of Classic or Sweet Potato Fries, 1 Garden Salad and two 2-Liter Soda.$150.00
Appetizers
Classic Fries
Crispy and golden, these classic fries are the perfect side to complement any meal.$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries, perfectly crispy and seasoned to perfection.$9.99
Truffle Parm Fries
Crispy parmesan fries drizzled with truffle oil and topped with fresh herbs.$9.99
Tots
Crispy and golden, these classic fries are the perfect side to complement any meal.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Onion Rings
Golden onion rings, well seasoned with an irresistible crunch.$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Fevy's Seasoned Fries$9.99
Fevy's Chicken
Wings
Our crispy chicken wings expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice. Everything is Halal.$13.99
Tenders
Our crispy chicken tenders expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice. Everything is Halal.$13.99
Boneless
Our crispy boneless chicken expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice. Everything is Halal.$12.99
Chicken Sandwich
Our golden-brown chicken thigh, perfectly seasoned and expertly fried to crispy perfection. Nestled between two soft, toasted brioche buns accompanied by house made coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of sauce. Everything is halal.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Wrap
Our golden-brown chicken tenders, perfectly seasoned and expertly fried to crispy perfection. Nestled inside a toasted flour tortilla wrap, accompanied by house made coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of sauce. Everything is halal.$11.99
Garden Salad
A delightful medley of romaine lettuce, cabbage, green pepper, red pepper, onion, carrots that come together to create a light and flavorful salad topped with Fevy's aioli$10.99
Three Chicken Bao$14.99
Chicken Bao$5.99
Fevy's Bowl (S)$7.99
Fevy's Bowl (L)$13.99
Combo Meal
Combo small
Choose 2 of the following : 2pc wings, 1pc tender, 2pc boneless. Accompanied by crispy french fries and sauce of choice. Everything is halal.$9.99
Combo Large
Choose 2 of the following : 4pc wings, 2pc tender, 4pc boneless. Accompanied by crispy french fries and sauce of choice. Everything is halal.$14.99
Two Bao Combo$14.99
Cup Bap
Fried Chicken Cup Bap
Our expertly seasoned and battered boneless chicken served on top of a bed of fluffy white rice accompanied by our house salad with a fried egg on top. Everything is Halal.$14.99
Teriyaki Chicken Cup Bap
Our tender chicken stir-fried in our house made teriyaki sauce with green and red bell peppers. Served on top of a bed of fluffy rice accompanied by our house salad with a fried egg on top. Everything is Halal.$14.99
Grilled Chicken Cup Bap
Our tender chicken stir-fried with green and red bell peppers. Served on top of a bed of fluffy rice accompanied by our house salad with a fried egg on top. Everything is Halal.$14.99
A La Carte
Buldak Chicken
Grilled chicken stir fried with medley of spices topped with mozzarella and served with rice$24.99
Dukbokki
A beloved classic Korean street food that features chewy rice cakes simmered in a rich and spicy gochujang sauce accompanied by assorted fish cakes. Everything is Halal.$12.99
Rose Dukkokki
Rice and Fish cakes in our homemade gochujang sauce with heavy cream and mozzarella cheese.$15.99
Japchae
Korean glass noodles stir-fried with green & red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sesame oil, and our house made Japchae sauce.$14.99
Kimchi Fried Rice
This classic Korean comfort food features cooked rice stir-fried with kimchi (traditional fermented korean cabbage) accompanied by a house salad served with a fried egg and fevy’s aioli on top. Everything is Halal.$12.99
Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Beverages
Coke$1.99
Diet Coke$1.99
Sprite$1.99
2 liter soda Coke$4.99
2 liter soda Sprite$4.99
Coke Zero$1.99
Water$1.99
Pepsi$1.99
Dr Pepper$1.99
Ginger Ale$1.99
Grape Soda$1.99
Orange Soda$1.99
Brisk Iced Tea$1.99
Seltzer$1.99
Milkis Original$2.99
Milkis Strawberry$2.99
Milks Melon$2.99
Pear Drink$2.99
Sac Sac Grape$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Sac Sac Orange$2.99
Salaam Cola$2.99
Salaam Yemonade$2.99
Salaam Cola Zero Sugar$2.99
Laziza Green Apple$3.99
Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea$3.99
Taro Bubble Milk Tea$3.99
Laziza Pomegranate$3.99