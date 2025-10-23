HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
Fevy's
Family Meals
Small Family Meal
1 Large order of Fevy's Fried Chicken with 4 sauce options, 2 order of Mac & Cheese, 1 order or Coleslaw, 1 order of Kimchi or Chicken Fried Rice, 1 order of Classic or Sweet Potato Fries and a 2-Liter Soda.$75.00
Large Family Meal
2 Large order of Fevy's Fried Chicken with 8 sauce options, 4 order of Mac & Cheese, 2 order or Coleslaw , 2 order of Kimchi or Chicken Fried Rice, 2 order of Classic or Sweet Potato Fries, 1 Garden Salad and two 2-Liter Soda.$150.00
Korean Specialties
Fevy's Bowl
Mash potatoes, corn and cheddar cheese with choice of boneless chicken or chicken tenders topped with house made gravy or choice of sauce.$7.99
Japchae
Korean glass noodles stir-fried with green & red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sesame oil, and our house made Japchae sauce.$7.99
Kimchi Fried Rice
This classic Korean comfort food features cooked rice stir-fried with kimchi (traditional fermented korean cabbage) accompanied by a house salad served with a fried egg and fevy’s aioli on top.$7.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried chicken with red and green bell peppers and egg. Served with salad on side and topped off with fevy's aioli.$7.99
Fried Chicken Cup Bap
Our expertly seasoned and battered boneless chicken served on top of a bed of fluffy white rice accompanied by our house salad with a fried egg on top. Everything is Halal.$7.99
Grilled Chicken Cup Bap
Our tender chicken stir-fried with green and red bell peppers. Served on top of a bed of fluffy rice accompanied by our house salad with a fried egg on top.$7.99
Teriyaki Chicken Cup Bap
Our tender chicken stir-fried in our house made teriyaki sauce with green and red bell peppers. Served on top of a bed of fluffy rice accompanied by our house salad with a fried egg on top.$7.99
Buldak Chicken
Grilled chicken stir fried with medley of spices topped with mozzarella and served with rice$23.99
Dukbokki
A beloved classic Korean street food that features chewy rice cakes simmered in a rich and spicy gochujang sauce accompanied by assorted fish cakes. Everything is Halal.$11.99
Rose Dukbokki
Rice and Fish cakes in our homemade gochujang sauce with heavy cream and cheese.$13.99
Ramen
Ramen noodles served with red and green bell peppers, onions, carrots in house made broth served with egg$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Fried Chicken
Wings
Our crispy chicken wings expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice.$10.99
Boneless
Our crispy boneless chicken expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice.$9.99
Tenders
Our crispy chicken tenders expertly breaded and battered fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by sauce of your choice.$10.99
Chicken Sandwich
Our golden-brown chicken thigh, perfectly seasoned and expertly fried to crispy perfection. Nestled between two soft, toasted brioche buns accompanied by house made coleslaw, lettuce, onions and tomato. Served with choice of sauce.$10.99
Chicken Wrap
Our golden-brown chicken tenders, perfectly seasoned and expertly fried to crispy perfection. Nestled inside a toasted flour tortilla wrap, accompanied by house made coleslaw, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of sauce.$9.99
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with stir fried bell peppers OR Expertly golden fried chicken with melted mozzarella cheese inside a warm tortilla.$9.99
Sides
Classic Fries
Crispy and golden, these classic fries are the perfect side to complement any meal.$6.99
Fevy Seasoned Fries
Ramen Inspired seasoning coated over crispy and golden fries.$7.99
Loaded Fries
Crispy and golden fries topped with kimchi and Fevy's Aioli.$9.99
Truffle Parm Fries
Crispy golden fries tossed in white truffle oil and finished with grated parmesan cheese.$8.99
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries, perfectly crispy and seasoned to perfection.$7.99
Tater Tots
Crispy and golden, these tater tots are the perfect side to complement any meal.$7.99
Onion Rings
Golden onion rings, well seasoned with an irresistible crunch.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
1 Chicken Bao
Fluffy steamed buns with coleslaw, aioli and boneless chicken tossed in choice of sauce.$4.99
2 Chicken Bao
Fluffy steamed buns with coleslaw, aioli and boneless chicken tossed in choice of sauce.$10.99
3 Chicken Bao
Fluffy steamed buns with coleslaw, aioli and boneless chicken tossed in choice of sauce.$13.99
Mac N Cheese
Seasoned cheesy rotini pasta, perfect side to compliment your meal.$4.99
Garden Salad
Romaine hearts, onions, carrots, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers dressed with fevys aioli to finish everything off.$7.99
Kimchi
House made spicy fermented Korean cabbage with bold, tangy flavor.$4.99
Mashed Potato
Seasoned creamy mashed potatoes served with home made gravy.$3.99
Coleslaw
Cabbage and carrot shredded and combined with homemade coleslaw sauce.$4.99
Corn
Sweet corn cooked with butter.$3.99
Rice
Korean style white rice$1.99
Combo Meal
Chicken Wrap Combo
Our golden-brown chicken thigh, perfectly seasoned and expertly fried to crispy perfection. Nestled between two soft, toasted brioche buns accompanied by house made coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of sauce. Everything is halal.$16.99
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our golden-brown chicken thigh, perfectly seasoned and expertly fried to crispy perfection. Nestled between two soft, toasted brioche buns accompanied by house made coleslaw, lettuce, onions and tomato. Served with choice of sauce for chicken to be tossed in, side of fries and soda.$15.99
Quesadilla Combo$13.99
4 Wings Combo$9.99
2 Tenders Combo$9.99
4 Boneless Combo$9.99
2 Bao Combo
Fluffy steamed buns with coleslaw, aioli and boneless chicken tossed in choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries and soda.$13.99
Sauces
Beverages
Coke$1.99
Diet Coke$1.99
Coke Zero$1.99
Sprite$1.99
Pepsi$1.99
Dr. Pepper$1.99
Ginger Ale$1.99
Grape Soda$1.99
Orange Soda$1.99
Brisk Iced Tea$1.99
Seltzer Water$1.99
Water$1.99
2 Liter Coke$4.99
2 Liter Sprite$4.99
Milkis Original$2.99
Milkis Melon$2.99
Milkis Strawberry$2.99
Milkis Peach$2.99
Sac Sac Grape$2.99
Sac Sac Orange$2.99
Korean Pear Drink$2.99
Korean Peach Drink$2.99
Salaam Cola$2.99
Salaam Cola Zero Sugar$2.99
Salaam Yemonade$2.99
Salaam Lebanorange$2.99
Laziza Green Apple$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Laziza Pomegrante$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Poca's Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea$3.99
Poca's Taro Bubble Milk Tea$3.99
Mountain Dew Baja Blast$1.99OUT OF STOCK