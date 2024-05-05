Online ordering now available through Toast!
Fevy's
Appetizers
- Classic Fries$8.00
Crispy and golden, these classic fries are the perfect side to complement any meal.
- Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Sweet potato fries, perfectly crispy and seasoned to perfection.
- Truffle Parm Fries$10.00
Crispy parmesan fries drizzled with truffle oil and topped with fresh herbs.
- Tots$9.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
Golden onion rings, well seasoned with an irresistible crunch.
Fevy's Chicken
- Wings$13.99+
- Tenders$13.99+
White meat
- Boneless$12.99+
Dark meat
- Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Brioche, coleslaw, fried chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, onions
- Chicken Wrap$10.99
Tortilla, coleslaw, tenders, tomato, lettuce, onions, cheese
- Garden Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, cabbage, green pepper, red pepper, onion, carrots
Combo Meal
Cup Bap
A La Carte
Fevy's Location and Hours
(347) 242-3555
Open now • Closes at 10PM