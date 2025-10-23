Skip to Main content
Fevy's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Dukbokki
Dukbokki
$0
Add On
Please select up to 1
Select...
Remove
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A beloved classic Korean street food that features chewy rice cakes simmered in a rich and spicy gochujang sauce accompanied by assorted fish cakes. Everything is Halal.
Fevy's Location and Hours
(347) 242-3555
74-02 Grand Avenue, Unit D, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Open now
•
Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement