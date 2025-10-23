Skip to Main content
Fevy's
0
Order Online
Home
/
2 Chicken Bao
2 Chicken Bao
$0
Sauce Bao 1
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Sauce Bao 2
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Remove Bao 1
Select...
Remove Bao 2
Select...
Spicy Add On
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fluffy steamed buns with coleslaw, aioli and boneless chicken tossed in choice of sauce.
Fevy's Location and Hours
(347) 242-3555
74-02 Grand Avenue, Unit D, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Open now
•
Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement