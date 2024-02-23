Frequently Asked Questions





Where does Fevy's get their chicken from?

We use Hal&Al Meats, they are 100% Certified Zabiha Halal. All of their products carry HMS Certification. Their facility is a Certified Zabiha Halal Processor and Distributor.





What Oil does Fevy's use?

We utilize soybean oil, a cooking oil with numerous potential health advantages. It is rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, low in saturated fat, and serves as a primary source of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, soybean oil contains plant sterols, which offer various health benefits.





Does Fevy's use milk in their coating/battering process for the Fevy's Korean Fried Chicken?

Yes, we utilize milk in our recipes. If you have a milk allergy, please inform us, and we can suggest alternatives that do not involve milk





Why did Fevy's decide to be a 100% Halal restaurant

We decided to offer Halal options because many of us have childhood memories of playing in the park with our Muslim friends. When we used to go out to eat, we often couldn't share a meal with them due to Halal dietary restrictions. This inspired us to create a menu that not only allows all of us to dine together but also reflects our cultural diversity.





Does Fevy's bake their own bread?

No, we don't bake our own bread, but it is Halal, and we love it!





Do you not use any store-bought sauce, not even Sirrach or Gochujang?

We craft all our sauces in-house, utilizing a halal-certified gochujang strictly as an ingredient. Additionally, we neither employ nor serve sriracha in our preparations.





Is Fevy's on Google Maps?

Yes, we have been on Google Maps for some time now, it does take time for new businesses to appear but you can always see the address when you google Fevy's Chicken or Fevy's.





Does Fevy's offer sauce on-the-side as an option?

Certainly! Every Fevy's order can come with the sauce on the side, just request it.





Halal Chicken is very expensive how do you make a profit?

Certainly! We are fully committed to prioritizing the customer in every decision we make.



