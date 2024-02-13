About FEVY'S
Fevy’s stands out for our warm and inviting atmosphere, where a close-knit team of passionate individuals works tirelessly to bring the true essence of Korean cuisine to our guests. Every aspect of your dining experience showcases our team's care and dedication.
We are proud to be a 100% Halal establishment, reflecting our dedication to providing an inclusive dining experience that accommodates diverse dietary preferences, allowing all guests to savor our flavorful offerings with confidence and peace of mind.
Highly recommend trying out this new chicken place. The quality is top tier and the service was so quick! Their tenders and wings are juicy and saucy, everything tastes amazing! I will definitely be coming back to try out more of their menu, especially that hibiscus iced tea which was out of this world. It's a 10/10!!